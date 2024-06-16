No country has veto power against the sovereign choice of a democratic and sovereign state - Nausėda

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda believes that Russia's war against Ukraine violates all the principles of the UN Charter and that no country has a veto over the sovereign choice of a democratic and sovereign state.

Nauseda said this during the second plenary session of the Global Peace Summit, reports UNN.

We are here to support Ukraine and President Zelensky's plan for peace, a just and sustainable peace. Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine violates every principle of the UN Charter. No country has the right to veto the sovereign choice of a democratic and sovereign state. It is our collective obligation to stand in full solidarity with Ukraine in these difficult times, no matter what it takes to ensure Ukraine's victory. I want to emphasize that peace in Ukraine can only be achieved through the full restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity. For this to happen, Russia must stop its aggression completely and unconditionally withdraw all its troops from Ukraine - Nauseda said

He added that calls to accept Russia's ultimatums only serve to secure peace, which Russia will use to continue the war.

It is impossible to achieve a just peace without accountability for crimes. This must be done on the basis of the UN Charter. To ensure this, we want to establish a special international tribunal. I call on the participants of this summit to join such a tribunal - Nauseda added.

As of now, the work on the text of the Peace Summit resolution has been completed. It will be open for other countries to join even after the summit.