Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 13731 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

No country has veto power against the sovereign choice of a democratic and sovereign state - Nausėda

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25903 views

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda believes that Russia's war against Ukraine violates the principles of the UN Charter, and no country has the right to veto the sovereign choice of a democratic and sovereign state.

No country has veto power against the sovereign choice of a democratic and sovereign state - Nausėda

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda believes that Russia's war against Ukraine violates all the principles of the UN Charter and that no country has a veto over the sovereign choice of a democratic and sovereign state.

Nauseda said this during the second plenary session of the Global Peace Summit, reports UNN.

Details

We are here to support Ukraine and President Zelensky's plan for peace, a just and sustainable peace. Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine violates every principle of the UN Charter. No country has the right to veto the sovereign choice of a democratic and sovereign state. It is our collective obligation to stand in full solidarity with Ukraine in these difficult times, no matter what it takes to ensure Ukraine's victory. I want to emphasize that peace in Ukraine can only be achieved through the full restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity. For this to happen, Russia must stop its aggression completely and unconditionally withdraw all its troops from Ukraine

- Nauseda said

He added that calls to accept Russia's ultimatums only serve to secure peace, which Russia will use to continue the war.

It is impossible to achieve a just peace without accountability for crimes. This must be done on the basis of the UN Charter. To ensure this, we want to establish a special international tribunal. I call on the participants of this summit to join such a tribunal

- Nauseda added. 

Recall

As of now, the work on the text of the Peace Summit resolution has been completed. It will be open for other countries to join even after the summit. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Gitanas Nauseda
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
