Lithuanian President suggests accelerating Ukraine's accession to the EU by January 1, 2030

On January 1, 2030, Ukraine is to join the European Union, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said during the Support Ukraine summit, UNN reports .

Details

Let us speed up Ukraine's accession to the European Union. I propose a date of January 1, 2030, and the opening of the first cluster of negotiations can be done within a few weeks. Let's make Ukraine's path to the EU inevitable - said Nauseda.

Hungary has blocked the start of negotiations on the first cluster of Ukraine's accession to the EU, demanding to expand the list of conditions. Budapest insists on an additional plan to protect national minorities.