Ukraine may join the EU earlier than the Balkan countries - President of Lithuania
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Lithuania stated that Ukraine may complete the procedure of joining the EU before 2030, ahead of the Western Balkan countries such as Serbia and Montenegro. It all depends on the commitments.
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda does not rule out that Ukraine may join the EU earlier than the Balkan countries. He said this upon arriving at the EU summit on March 20, UNN writes.
Details
"If Ukraine can complete this procedure before 2030, and the Western Balkan countries do it later, then anything is possible. It depends on the desire, it depends on the commitments, and we see that the commitment of our Ukrainian friends is very high," Nausėda said in response to a question about whether Ukraine could join the EU earlier than Balkan candidate countries, such as Serbia or Montenegro.
