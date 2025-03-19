Six EU countries call for speeding up Ukraine's membership - Politico
Six EU countries have called on Brussels to urgently develop a clear roadmap for Ukraine's accession to the bloc. This comes amid concerns that Hungary is trying to undermine Ukraine's chances.
The European Union must urgently formulate a clear roadmap for Ukraine to become a full member of the bloc, 6 EU countries have warned, calling for an acceleration of the accession process, amid growing fears that Hungary is seeking to undermine Ukraine's chances, Politico reports, writes UNN.
In a joint letter, senior diplomats from Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia called on Brussels to develop "concrete proposals on how to decisively advance Ukraine's accession process", the publication writes.
Reaffirming our full and unequivocal commitment to Ukraine's EU membership perspective, we call for an acceleration of the accession process. The time has come for ambitious and effective solutions in this regard
While European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has publicly suggested that Ukraine could join the bloc by 2030, the signatories now want to take steps to ensure that this actually happens.
"Ukraine has demonstrated significant progress in reforms - now is the time for us to mobilise efforts to help Ukraine do so," the letter reads.
The country had to achieve broad political, economic and political goals while fighting to protect its territory, critical infrastructure and civilians from Russian attacks, the publication writes.
At the same time, as the letter warns, the enlargement process must be "predictable and based on its own merits", while "bilateral issues that contradict the Union's overall strategic interests should not be used to block progress, but should be resolved through good faith dialogue".
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has consistently opposed Ukraine's admission to the 27-nation bloc, and his diplomats in Brussels have consistently raised objections during negotiations aimed at strengthening Kyiv's institutions and ensuring economic and political alignment, the publication notes.
Earlier this month, the populist Hungarian leader announced a non-binding nationwide poll on support for Ukraine's accession.
In a list of 12 demands to Brussels released last week, he said the EU should be a "Union, but without Ukraine".
