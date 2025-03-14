"The last word is with Hungary": Orbán makes another statement regarding Ukraine's EU membership issue
Kyiv • UNN
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that Ukraine's accession to the EU requires unanimous support, and the final word remains with Hungary. He does not consider it fair to compare Ukraine with other candidate countries.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban made another statement regarding Ukraine's membership in the EU, stating that "the last word is up to Hungary," UNN writes, citing Hungarian media.
Details
Orban, as Portfolio writes, said on Hungarian radio that the President of the European Commission had stated the other day that Ukraine should be admitted to the EU by 2030, but this requires unanimous support from all member states.
"We must not allow a few eggheads in Brussels to decide on paper, from behind a desk, whether Ukraine can be a member of the EU or not," he said, as quoted by 44.hu, adding that the decisive word in this matter belongs to Hungary, since such a decision can only be made with full consent.
"The last word is up to Hungary," Orban emphasized, as Infostart writes.
He also does not consider it fair that Serbia, North Macedonia, and Montenegro "can be accepted tomorrow morning," but they will have to wait so long. According to him, they cannot be compared to war-torn Ukraine, which, he says, "will only take money but bring nothing," Infostart writes.
As the publication writes, the Hungarian "government has decided on the vote on Ukraine's membership in the EU," where they say the issue will be "as simple as wood".
