Budapest wants to hold "consultations" with Hungarians "by the summer" regarding Ukraine's membership in the EU
Kyiv • UNN
Minister for EU Affairs János Bóka stated that the future enlargement of the EU depends on the results of national consultations in Hungary, which will last until the summer.
Hungarian Minister for EU Affairs Janos Boka stated that the future expansion of the EU depends on the results of national consultations in Hungary with Hungarian citizens, the results of which are planned to be obtained by the summer - before the end of the Polish presidency of the EU, writes UNN.
Details
"The future of the enlargement process is now in the hands of Hungarian citizens. They will have the opportunity to express their position at these national consultations initiated by the Hungarian government. We are waiting for the results of this by the summer," said Hungarian Minister for EU Affairs Janos Boka to reporters on Tuesday in response to a question on whether it is possible to open two clusters of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU during the Polish presidency of the EU Council, which will last until June 1.
