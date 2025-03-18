Hungary is once again threatening to veto the EU summit conclusions regarding Ukraine.
Janos Boka stated that Hungary does not support the conclusions of the European Council regarding Ukraine. This decision contradicts Hungary's position and interests, and also calls for the acceleration of Ukraine's accession.
Hungarian Minister for EU Affairs Janos Boka stated that Hungary cannot support the conclusions of the European Council regarding Ukraine in its current form, writes UNN.
"Hungary cannot support the conclusions of the European Council regarding Ukraine in its current form: it contradicts Hungary's position and Hungary's national interests in several strategic points and calls for further acceleration of Ukraine's accession process," said Janos Boka in X.
The EU summit is scheduled for March 20.
"I believe it is very unlikely that we will find a new EU 27 consensus on any text. I believe it is most likely that the scenario of March 6 will be repeated, where the conclusions relate only to the discussion on Ukraine, and there will be another text that will be supported by a certain majority of EU member states," Boka told reporters before the meeting of the EU Council at the level of ministers for EU affairs on Tuesday.
