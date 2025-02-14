President of Lithuania reveals the danger of quick peace in Ukraine

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said that achieving a quick peace in Ukraine is very dangerous. Ukraine will never accept the terms of a quick peace at any cost. He said this on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, UNN reports.

I think it is very dangerous to achieve a quick peace in Ukraine. I spoke about this with President Zelenskyy as well - Ukraine will never accept the terms of such a quick peace at any cost. We are talking here about the territorial integrity of a state that is suffering and fighting. In such a situation, we must immediately strengthen Ukraine - Nauseda said.

Nauseda emphasized that Europe should be at the negotiating table.

No negotiation process is possible without Europe, and if negotiations start without Ukraine, it will be odious. We must fully support Ukraine - Nauseda emphasized.

Addendum

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat he will meet with only one Russian, dictator Vladimir Putin, and only after a common plan with Donald Trump is prepared to get Putin to end the war.