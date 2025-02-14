Zelenskyy: Negotiations with the US, Russia will be difficult, everyone wants to win - Zelenskyy

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 24232 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 65648 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 89509 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 110090 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 86366 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 120365 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101723 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113148 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116788 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 155365 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 100169 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 69899 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 39902 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100493 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 64261 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 110090 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 120365 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 155365 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 145850 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 178112 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 64261 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100493 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134938 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136843 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165003 views
Zelenskyy: Negotiations with the US, Russia will be difficult, everyone wants to win - Zelenskyy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27510 views

President Zelenskyy said that peace talks between Ukraine, Russia and the United States will be difficult, as each side wants to win. Ukraine is ready for a dialogue with the support of the United States and allies.

Peace talks between Ukraine, Russia, and the United States will be difficult because everyone wants to win. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to journalists at the Munich Security Conference, UNN reports.

There was no complete isolation of political Russia. For us, I think it's the same as with sanctions: if it's isolation, it's isolation. If there is coercion to peace, then there is coercion, and if there are sanctions, then there are total sanctions. So I think everyone will do their best to come out of this situation as winners. I mean, the United States wants to win, the Russians want to win very much...

- Zelensky said.

He emphasized that the negotiations would be very difficult.

The main story is that I have a rough idea of what they can talk about, what someone else can talk about, not just the United States. The global South, some European countries. What they can talk about. Around what belongs only to us, so it will be difficult. But who says we won't overcome the difficulties

- Zelensky said.

Addendum 

Zelenskyy statedthat Ukraine would be ready to talk to the Russians when there are responses from the US and allies to Kyiv's requests and a general understanding of Putin's danger.

US Special Representative Keith Kellogg saidthat direct talks between Zelensky and Putin are necessary to resolve the conflict.

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

