Zelenskyy: Negotiations with the US, Russia will be difficult, everyone wants to win - Zelenskyy

Peace talks between Ukraine, Russia, and the United States will be difficult because everyone wants to win. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to journalists at the Munich Security Conference, UNN reports.

There was no complete isolation of political Russia. For us, I think it's the same as with sanctions: if it's isolation, it's isolation. If there is coercion to peace, then there is coercion, and if there are sanctions, then there are total sanctions. So I think everyone will do their best to come out of this situation as winners. I mean, the United States wants to win, the Russians want to win very much... - Zelensky said.

He emphasized that the negotiations would be very difficult.

The main story is that I have a rough idea of what they can talk about, what someone else can talk about, not just the United States. The global South, some European countries. What they can talk about. Around what belongs only to us, so it will be difficult. But who says we won't overcome the difficulties - Zelensky said.

Addendum

Zelenskyy statedthat Ukraine would be ready to talk to the Russians when there are responses from the US and allies to Kyiv's requests and a general understanding of Putin's danger.

US Special Representative Keith Kellogg saidthat direct talks between Zelensky and Putin are necessary to resolve the conflict.