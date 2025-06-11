Drones attacked a powder factory in the Tambov region of the Russian Federation: what is known

In russian kotovsk, drones are attacking the tambov powder plant. This is reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.

Details

It is noted that local residents report a large number of explosion sounds. The siren is sounding in the city. The air defense system is working.

There is no official information yet.

Let us remind

On the night of June 9, the russian federation complained about a drone attack, after explosions in the airport area in bryansk. It was reported about fire at an oil depot in engels saratov region and an attack on the "Progress" plant in michurinsk, tambov region.

Later, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed destruction of a russian defense industry object, where antennas for "shahids" were manufactured - the capacities of AT "VNIIIR-Progress" ABS Electro LLC, which is located in Cheboksary in the Chuvash Republic in the russian federation.

