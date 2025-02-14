Zelensky and Nauseda discuss strengthening air defense and investment in Ukrainian weapons

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed defense support with President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda, in particular, strengthening air defense. He wrote about this in Telegram, UNN reports.



Details

Another topic was the continuation of investments in the Ukrainian production of long-range weapons.

Particular attention was paid to coordinating efforts to develop a common position of Ukraine, Europe and the United States and to steps that will strengthen our country. Ending the war with a just and lasting peace is a common goal of all allies, - Zelensky said.

He thanked Lithuania for providing assistance in all areas throughout the period of the full-scale invasion.

Recall

