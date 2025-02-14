Zelensky and Nauseda discuss strengthening air defense and investment in Ukrainian weapons
Kyiv • UNN
The Presidents of Ukraine and Lithuania held talks on strengthening air defense and investing in the production of long-range weapons. The parties also discussed coordination of the positions of Ukraine, Europe, and the United States to achieve a just peace.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed defense support with President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda, in particular, strengthening air defense. He wrote about this in Telegram, UNN reports.
Details
Another topic was the continuation of investments in the Ukrainian production of long-range weapons.
Particular attention was paid to coordinating efforts to develop a common position of Ukraine, Europe and the United States and to steps that will strengthen our country. Ending the war with a just and lasting peace is a common goal of all allies,
He thanked Lithuania for providing assistance in all areas throughout the period of the full-scale invasion.
Recall
