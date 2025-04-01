Zelenskyy discussed the establishment of joint drone production with the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Kęstutis Budrys discussed strengthening defense support for Ukraine. They also discussed the establishment of joint drone production on the territory of both countries.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Lithuania Kęstutis Budrys. In particular, they discussed the establishment of joint drone production on the territory of both countries, UNN reports with reference to the OP.
Details
The Head of State thanked Lithuania for its assistance, in particular for strengthening air defense, investing in Ukrainian production of long-range weapons and training soldiers.
We thank your people, President Gitanas Nausėda, your entire team. Your people have shown significant support from the very beginning of the full-scale invasion
According to the OP, the main topic of the meeting was the continuation of defense and security support for Ukraine. In particular, they discussed the establishment of joint drone production on the territory of both countries.
Ukraine needs military assistance and the unity of European partners on the path to achieving a just and lasting peace. Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Kęstutis Budrys also discussed strengthening EU sanctions against Russia to force the aggressor state to end the war.
The President noted Lithuania's support for Ukraine on its path to European integration. Both states share a common vision regarding the urgency of opening as many negotiating clusters as possible this year.
