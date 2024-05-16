The President of Lithuania and his wife wore embroidered dresses and congratulated Ukrainians on the holiday

On Thursday, May 16, when Ukraine traditionally celebrates Vyshyvanka Day, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda and his wife put on traditional Ukrainian shirts. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Lithuanian leader's post on the social network X.

Nauseda posted a photo of himself and his wife wearing embroidered shirts and congratulated the Ukrainian president on the Ukrainian holiday.

It is said that vyshyvanka, a part of the Ukrainian national costume, has the power to protect from harm and bring good luck. May it help bring Ukraine closer to victory - the President of Lithuania signed the photo.

On the third Thursday of May, all Ukrainians, representatives of the Ukrainian diaspora abroad, as well as people who honor our national and cultural traditions, join the celebration of World Vyshyvanka Day .