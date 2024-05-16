The President of Lithuania and his wife wore embroidered dresses and congratulated Ukrainians on the holiday
Kyiv • UNN
On Vyshyvanka Day, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda and his wife wore traditional Ukrainian embroidered shirts, wishing Ukraine victory and good luck through the power of embroidery.
On Thursday, May 16, when Ukraine traditionally celebrates Vyshyvanka Day, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda and his wife put on traditional Ukrainian shirts. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Lithuanian leader's post on the social network X.
Details
Nauseda posted a photo of himself and his wife wearing embroidered shirts and congratulated the Ukrainian president on the Ukrainian holiday.
It is said that vyshyvanka, a part of the Ukrainian national costume, has the power to protect from harm and bring good luck. May it help bring Ukraine closer to victory
Recall
On the third Thursday of May, all Ukrainians, representatives of the Ukrainian diaspora abroad, as well as people who honor our national and cultural traditions, join the celebration of World Vyshyvanka Day .