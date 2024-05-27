Zelenskyy congratulates Nausėda on re-election as President of Lithuania
Kyiv • UNN
Gitanas Nausėda was re-elected for a second term as President of Lithuania, and Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated him on his victory.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated the current President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda on his re-election to a second term, UNN reports.
Details
Dear Mr. Nausėda, I congratulate you on your re-election! You have always been with us in these most difficult years. I appreciate your sincere support for Ukraine and I am confident that by working together we will ensure freedom, peace and security in Ukraine, the Baltic States and our entire Europe
On May 26, Gitanas Nausėda was re-elected to a second term in Lithuania, having won by a significant margin in the second round of the presidential election.
