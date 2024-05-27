Zelenskyy congratulates Nausėda on re-election as President of Lithuania

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated the current President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda on his re-election to a second term, UNN reports.

Details

Dear Mr. Nausėda, I congratulate you on your re-election! You have always been with us in these most difficult years. I appreciate your sincere support for Ukraine and I am confident that by working together we will ensure freedom, peace and security in Ukraine, the Baltic States and our entire Europe he wrote on the social network X.

On May 26, Gitanas Nausėda was re-elected to a second term in Lithuania, having won by a significant margin in the second round of the presidential election.

