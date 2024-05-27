Lithuanian President Nausėda wins the second round of elections

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda has won the second round of the presidential election. According to preliminary data from the Central Election Commission, more than 75% of voters voted for him. The second candidate, Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonite, gained 22%, UNN reports .

Details

Gitanas Nausėda promised to continue Lithuania's current foreign policy course and expressed hope that Lithuania would benefit even more from cooperation with the European Union and NATO.

This will be the second and last term for Gitanas Nausėda. According to the Lithuanian Constitution, the president cannot be elected more than twice in a row.

Context

Gitanas Nausėda is an economist by training, and studied at Vilnius University. He also holds a doctorate in social sciences. He has worked at the Institute of Economics and Privatization, the State Service for Prices and Competition, and the Bank of Lithuania. He taught at Vilnius University for almost 30 years and worked in a private bank for 18 years.

