Leaders of the Baltic States, Spain and Canada arrive in Kyiv on the anniversary of the Russian invasion

In the morning of February 24, President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda, President of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs, Prime Minister of Estonia Kristens Michal, Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez and Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau arrived in the capital of Ukraine, Kyiv. This was reported by UNN.

Gitanas Nausėda announced the arrival of in Kyiv on social network X, saying: "Ukraine and its people have gone through countless difficulties, but remain proud and unbreakable. I am glad and proud that Lithuania has supported Ukraine in every way possible over the years. We will continue to do so."

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Mihal wrote in X that he is in Kyiv today with the leaders of the Nordic-Baltic Eight, Canada, Spain, and the EU.

"We believe in Ukraine's victory, but it requires action. We must accelerate our support now," he added.

The leaders were met at the station by the Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak and Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga.

Earlier UNN reported that the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen arrived in the capital of Ukraine on a visit. She was accompanied by the President of the European Council Antonio Costa.

