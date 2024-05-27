Zelenskyy agrees with Lithuanian president on bilateral agreement within G7 declaration

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Lithuanian leader Gitanas Nausėda on his election victory. In addition, during the conversation, the parties agreed to sign a bilateral agreement. This was reported by UNN with reference to the President's statement on Telegram.

On the way to Spain, I had a telephone conversation with the President of Lithuania, Gitanas Nausėda. I congratulated him on his convincing victory in the elections and wished him inspiration in his further work for the prosperity of Lithuania - Zelensky said.

According to him, they discussed preparations for important international events - the Peace Summit in Switzerland, the European Council Summit and the NATO Summit.

The President of Ukraine emphasized that Nausėda personally made a lot of efforts to ensure that these events would be successful for Kyiv, European unity and global security.

They agreed to sign a bilateral agreement in the near future within the framework of the G7 declaration concluded in Vilnius - Volodymyr Zelenskyy summarized.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda was re-elected for a second term, gaining 75% of the vote in the second round of the presidential election. The second candidate, Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonite, received 22%.