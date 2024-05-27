Zelenskyy arrives in Spain: plans to sign security agreement and discuss military aid

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Spain, where he plans to sign a security agreement, discuss military assistance, and coordinate steps for the upcoming Peace Summit and EU summit, he announced on social media on Monday, UNN reports.

Arrived in Spain to sign a bilateral security agreement and hold talks with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. We will talk about continuing defense cooperation, preparing a new military aid package, and training the Ukrainian military - Zelensky said.

The President pointed out that there are two summits ahead: The Peace Summit and the European Council Summit. "Let's coordinate our steps so that each of them yields concrete results," he noted.

Zelenskyy is also expected to be received by His Majesty King Felipe VI and meet with the heads of the chambers and factions of the Spanish Parliament.

