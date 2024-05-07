ukenru
Spain and Belgium confirm participation in the Peace Summit in Switzerland - Zelenskyy

Spain and Belgium confirm participation in the Peace Summit in Switzerland - Zelenskyy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21481 views

President Zelenskyy held phone conversations with the prime ministers of Spain and Belgium, who confirmed their participation in the inaugural Peace Summit in Switzerland on June 15-16, and discussed defense cooperation and Ukraine's integration into the EU.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held telephone conversations with the Prime Ministers of Spain and Belgium, who confirmed their countries' participation in the inaugural Peace Summit in Ukraine to be held in Switzerland on June 15-16. The Head of State announced this on Tuesday on the social network X, UNN reports.

Details

"Good phone conversation with Pedro Sanchez. The Prime Minister of Spain confirmed his participation in the inaugural Peace Summit. I am grateful to him for his active support of the Peace Formula and its advocacy among Latin American and African countries," Zelensky wrote.

The President said that he and the Spanish leader "noted the completion of negotiations on the text of a bilateral security agreement within the framework of the Vilnius Declaration of the G7 countries." He also thanked him "for all the defense support, in particular in strengthening air defense." "We discussed its extension," Zelenskyy said.

The President of Ukraine also said that he had a phone conversation with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Kroo. "I thanked him for confirming my participation in the Peace Summit in Switzerland. Belgium's principled position on the Peace Formula is important to us," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, the parties also discussed defense and political cooperation with the Belgian leader. "We appreciate the decision of the Belgian government to start the transfer of F-16 aircrafts to Ukraine this year," the President noted.

"I also noted the important role of the Belgian EU presidency in the context of our integration. We are looking forward to the actual start of accession negotiations in June," Zelenskyy emphasized.

Zelenskyy invites leaders of Lithuania, Poland, Canada and Estonia to the Peace Summit06.05.24, 20:41 • 55204 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
g7G7
switzerlandSwitzerland
european-unionEuropean Union
canadaCanada
lithuaniaLithuania
belgiumBelgium
spainSpain
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
estoniaEstonia
ukraineUkraine
varianty-f-16-fighting-falcon-vid-general-dynamicsF-16 Fighting Falcon
polandPoland

