Zelenskyy invites leaders of Lithuania, Poland, Canada and Estonia to the Peace Summit

There were several international conversations in the afternoon - we are now working extremely hard to prepare the inaugural Summit, the Peace Summit in Switzerland. And it is important that as many states as possible, as many actors as possible, who are interested in the full force of the UN Charter and international law, should be able to demonstrate their leadership at the Summit. Today's participants are the Presidents of Lithuania and Poland, Gitanas Nausėda and Andrzej Duda, and the Prime Ministers of Estonia and Canada, Kaja Kallas and Justin Trudeau. I personally invited them to the Summit - Zelensky said.

The President thanked for the support of the Peace Formula, noting that "such peace and true restoration of calm in international relations are possible only if the world majority joins in establishing peace and forcing Russia to peace.

"I am grateful to all the partners who are helping us to realize this task. I am grateful to every leader who communicates with others so that they can also be at the Summit and have their say. Today's world is a world of the majority, a world in which no one has and should have the privilege to impose anything on other nations. Especially not to impose it by violence. Everyone is equally important, and every nation deserves respect. This is our Formula for Peace, it is beneficial to every nation, and the Peace Summit allows us to show not in words but in reality who really stands for equality in the world," Zelensky added.

