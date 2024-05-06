Zelenskyy invites leaders of Lithuania, Poland, Canada and Estonia to the Peace Summit

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 105317 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 114190 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 156785 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 160072 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 257709 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175503 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166423 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148470 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 230171 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113119 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Zelenskyy invites leaders of Lithuania, Poland, Canada and Estonia to the Peace Summit

Zelenskyy invites leaders of Lithuania, Poland, Canada and Estonia to the Peace Summit

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 55201 views

President Zelenskyy has held international talks and personally invited the leaders of Lithuania, Poland, Estonia, and Canada to the upcoming Global Peace Summit in Switzerland to garner support for the Ukrainian peace formula and force Russia to peace.

Today, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held several international conversations, including discussing the upcoming Global Peace Summit in Switzerland with the Presidents of Lithuania and Poland, Gitanas Nausėda and Andrzej Duda, as well as the Prime Ministers of Estonia and Canada, Kaja Kallas and Justin Trudeau, to which he personally invited them. The President said this in his evening address, UNN reports.

There were several international conversations in the afternoon - we are now working extremely hard to prepare the inaugural Summit, the Peace Summit in Switzerland. And it is important that as many states as possible, as many actors as possible, who are interested in the full force of the UN Charter and international law, should be able to demonstrate their leadership at the Summit. Today's participants are the Presidents of Lithuania and Poland, Gitanas Nausėda and Andrzej Duda, and the Prime Ministers of Estonia and Canada, Kaja Kallas and Justin Trudeau. I personally invited them to the Summit 

- Zelensky said.

The President thanked for the support of the Peace Formula, noting that "such peace and true restoration of calm in international relations are possible only if the world majority joins in establishing peace and forcing Russia to peace.

"I am grateful to all the partners who are helping us to realize this task. I am grateful to every leader who communicates with others so that they can also be at the Summit and have their say. Today's world is a world of the majority, a world in which no one has and should have the privilege to impose anything on other nations. Especially not to impose it by violence. Everyone is equally important, and every nation deserves respect. This is our Formula for Peace, it is beneficial to every nation, and the Peace Summit allows us to show not in words but in reality who really stands for equality in the world," Zelensky added.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas about the Global Peace Summit and the needs of the Defense Forces.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
kaia-kallasKaya Kallas
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
switzerlandSwitzerland
canadaCanada
hitanas-nausedaGitanas Nauseda
lithuaniaLithuania
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
estoniaEstonia
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

