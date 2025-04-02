The White House acknowledged that Trump will not be able to ensure a ceasefire in Ukraine by Easter - media
Kyiv • UNN
The White House acknowledged that Trump will not achieve a ceasefire in Ukraine by April 20. The administration is disappointed with the Kremlin's tactics and is preparing to put pressure on Moscow and Kyiv for a peace agreement.
According to the publication, Trump wanted to achieve a complete ceasefire by April or May, and then establish a lasting peace, but such an agreement will not be reached in the coming months, which increases the likelihood that the war will drag on.
Failure to end the war will be a major blow to Trump, a self-proclaimed "peacemaker and unifier" who repeatedly vowed during his presidential campaign to end the conflict within 24 hours. American officials have been complaining privately for weeks about how Kyiv is negotiating and what they see as resistance to a deal with Washington on mining and advancing peace talks
It is emphasized that American officials acknowledged that Putin is actively resisting Washington's attempts to conclude a long-term agreement, and "discussed what economic and diplomatic sanctions they could apply," sources said.
Let us remind you
Bloomberg reported that the White House is seeking to conclude a ceasefire agreement between Russia and Ukraine by Easter, April 20, but the United States admits that these deadlines may be violated, given the large differences between the positions of the two parties.