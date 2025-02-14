Zelensky reveals expectations from the 16th package of EU sanctions against Russia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine expects the 16th package of EU sanctions to impose restrictions on Russian oil, the shadow fleet, as well as captains and crew members. The head of state said this after a meeting with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, UNN reports.

We expect that the 16th EU sanctions package will cover Russian oil and the entire shadow fleet, as well as captains and crews - Zelensky said.

He also thanked for the Danish model of direct investment in Ukrainian defense production, which has been successfully implemented for a year.

In addition, Zelenskyy said that during the meeting they discussed coordination with partners, strengthening defense support, countering the Russian shadow fleet, and preserving European unity for a just and lasting peace.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed defense support with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda.