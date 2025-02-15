Germany will never support peace imposed on Ukraine - Scholz

There can be peace only if the sovereignty of Ukraine will be ensured, Germany will never support the peace imposed on Ukraine. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said this at the Munich Security Conference, UNN correspondent reports.

Russia's victory and Ukraine's disintegration will not translate into peace; on the contrary, it will further jeopardize peace and stability in Europe and beyond. There can only be peace if Ukraine's sovereignty is secured, so we will never support a peace imposed on Ukraine - Scholz stated.

He emphasized that Germany would also not agree to any solution that would lead to the separation of European and American security. This would benefit only one person - Putin.

"We Europeans will confidently and unanimously represent these interests in the upcoming negotiations," Scholz said.

Supplement

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda saidthat achieving a quick peace in Ukraine is very dangerous. Ukraine will never accept the terms of a quick peace at any price.