President of Lithuania insists on setting a date for Ukraine's accession to the EU before the summit
Kyiv • UNN
Gitanas Nauseda calls for not wasting time and strengthening Europe's defense capabilities and support for Ukraine. The President of Lithuania proposes to set the date for Ukraine's accession to the EU as 2030.
The President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda has again proposed to set a tentative date for Ukraine's accession to the EU – January 1, 2030, which he stated upon arriving at the EU summit on the defense of Europe and Ukraine, reports UNN.
It is also important for me to support Ukraine politically, so I proposed to set a tentative date for Ukraine's EU membership, for example, January 1, 2030
As noted by Euractiv, "the Baltic countries insisted that this be included in the summit's conclusions, but so far it has not been included".
Nausėda also stated that Vilnius has "appreciated" the recent proposal from the European Commission regarding defense, but emphasized that his country will "need a more flexible approach to defense spending" in the EU Stability and Growth Pact, as it plans to spend 5-6% of GDP on defense in the near future.
He pointed out that "the time for hesitation is over". "We must strengthen Europe's defense capabilities and enhance support for Ukraine right now," Nausėda noted on X.
