The President of Lithuania expects Trump to improve relations with Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Gitanas Nauseda expects an improvement in the Trump administration's position on Ukraine in the near future. This is confirmed by the intensive contacts between the countries and the readiness of the USA to reconsider the issue of aid.
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda stated that the approach of the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump towards Ukraine may soon take on a more positive character. Nausėda expressed this opinion after Trump's speech in Congress.
This is reported by LRT, as conveyed by UNN.
According to the Lithuanian president, Ukraine is making every effort to keep emotions under control and is constructively working with the U.S. administration.
This is confirmed not only by the letter but also by very intensive contacts - not necessarily at the presidential level, but with other officials of the U.S. administration - which give me reason to believe that the attitude of President Donald Trump's team towards Ukraine will change for the better very soon
Context
Nausėda's remarks came after Trump stated in Congress on Tuesday, March 4, that he received a message from Zelensky, in which the Ukrainian leader signaled Kyiv's readiness to negotiate with Russia and finalize an agreement with the U.S. regarding the extraction of minerals.
Reminder
Trump will consider the possibility of resuming aid to Ukraine if peace negotiations are organized and confidence-building measures are taken. According to White House National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, "the president will carefully consider the possibility of lifting this pause."