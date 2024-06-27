Zelenskyy signs security cooperation agreements with Lithuania and Estonia
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy signs bilateral security cooperation agreements with the President of Lithuania and the Prime Minister of Estonia during the EU leaders' summit.
On June 27, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed bilateral agreements on security cooperation with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda and Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, as reported by UNN.
Details
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda sign a security agreement.
Ukraine also signed a bilateral security agreement with Estonia.
