Zelenskyy signs security cooperation agreements with Lithuania and Estonia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24804 views

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy signs bilateral security cooperation agreements with the President of Lithuania and the Prime Minister of Estonia during the EU leaders' summit.

Zelenskyy signs security cooperation agreements with Lithuania and Estonia

On June 27, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed bilateral agreements on security cooperation with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda and Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, as reported by UNN.

Details

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda sign a security agreement. 

Ukraine also signed a bilateral security agreement with Estonia.

Ukraine and the EU sign a security agreement27.06.24, 15:38 • 23819 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
European Union
Gitanas Nauseda
Lithuania
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Estonia
Ukraine
