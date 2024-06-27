Ukraine and the EU sign a security agreement

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 75436 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 84082 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 104066 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 180543 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 225875 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 139062 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 366283 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181144 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149313 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197749 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 56061 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 63697 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 84333 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 69734 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 21810 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 75437 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 70011 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 84082 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 84597 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 104066 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 8348 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 10961 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 15244 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 36413 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 38090 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Ukraine and the EU sign a security agreement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23819 views

Ukraine and the European Union sign a Security Agreement during an EU leaders' summit attended by President Zelenskyy, Charles Michel, and Ursula von der Leyen.

Ukraine and the EU sign a security agreement

Ukraine and the European Union have signed a security agreement, which became known from the broadcast of the EU leaders' summit, UNN reports.

Details

The signing ceremony was attended by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

Security Agreement between Ukraine and the EU: Media disclosed details of the draft document24.06.24, 21:22 • 71180 views

EU leaders are going to the summit: a security agreement with Ukraine, coordination of top positions and a strategic agenda with a focus on defense are expected27.06.24, 11:45 • 48883 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
European Commission
European Council
European Union
Charles Michel
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
Brent
$67.58
Bitcoin
$84,413.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.90
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,828.40