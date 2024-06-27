Ukraine and the EU sign a security agreement

Ukraine and the European Union have signed a security agreement, which became known from the broadcast of the EU leaders' summit, UNN reports.

Details

The signing ceremony was attended by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

