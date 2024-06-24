Security Agreement between Ukraine and the EU: Media disclosed details of the draft document

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 2734 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 92806 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 105307 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 121276 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 190112 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 234276 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143702 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369356 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181816 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149659 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 66536 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 74012 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 101455 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 87471 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 31821 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 92806 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 87480 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 105307 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 101462 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 121276 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 1746 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 4990 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11999 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13615 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17559 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Security Agreement between Ukraine and the EU: Media disclosed details of the draft document

Kyiv • UNN

 • 71180 views

The European Union and Ukraine intend to sign a draft security agreement during the EU leaders' summit in Brussels on June 27, which provides for long-term military, financial and humanitarian support to Ukraine, including provisions for future aggression.

Security Agreement between Ukraine and the EU: Media disclosed details of the draft document

Radio Liberty has gained access to a draft security agreement between Ukraine and the European Union, which the Ukrainian president and the president of the EU Council may sign in Brussels during the EU leaders' summit on June 27. This was reported by a Radio Liberty correspondent in Brussels, citing a European diplomat who is not authorized to comment to the media, UNN reports.

The draft agreement contains references to previously approved programs of financial and military support for Ukraine, including 50 billion euros in the EU budget for 2024-2027 under the Ukraine Facility program; funds to reimburse EU countries for weapons provided to Ukraine from the European Peace Fund; five billion for weapons from the Ukraine Assistance Fund and profits from frozen Russian assets.

"The European Union's security commitments include predictable, long-term and sustainable support for the security and defense of Ukraine, in particular through the Common Security and Defense Policy missions, as well as broader security commitments," the draft agreement says.

The document has two main sections on security guarantees, each with nine points. The first section focuses on defense issues and deals with stable and long-term supply of military equipment, military training and defense reform, cooperation between the defense industries of Ukraine and the EU, cybersecurity, intelligence sharing, etc.

Zelensky will attend the EU summit this week, where Ukraine will sign a security agreement with the European Union - media24.06.24, 18:39 • 29264 views

The second section refers to broader commitments, including "the future of Ukraine and its citizens in the European Union," demining and rebuilding Ukraine, continuing support for Ukrainian refugees, maintaining and strengthening anti-Russian sanctions, creating a special tribunal for Russian political elite, and so on.

"Security, resilience, and defense support, as well as macro-financial, humanitarian, reconstruction, and reform assistance, will reinforce each other," the draft document says.

A separate section of the agreement outlines an action plan in case of future aggression. In particular, it refers to urgent consultations to be held within a day.

"The European Union and Ukraine will quickly identify appropriate next steps in line with these commitments, without prejudice to the specific nature of the security and defense policies of individual Member States," the nine-page document states.

European ministers are to approve the text of the security agreement between Ukraine and the EU at a meeting of the EU General Affairs Council to be held on June 25 in Luxembourg.

Membership negotiations will start: the first EU-Ukraine Intergovernmental Conference will be held in Luxembourg tomorrow24.06.24, 15:34 • 16328 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31