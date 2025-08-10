Uhta UAV attack: GUR drones attacked an oil refinery 2000 kilometers from Ukraine

On Sunday, August 10, as a result of a special operation by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the LUKOIL-Ukhtaneftpererabotka oil refinery was hit. This was reported to the UNN journalist by the Main Intelligence Directorate.

Details

According to sources in the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, the attacked enterprise is located in the Russian Komi Republic, more than two thousand kilometers from the Ukrainian border. The affected facility is involved in supplying the occupation army with fuel and lubricants.

According to local Telegram channels, local residents heard several loud explosions in the area of the refinery, after which fire trucks, ambulances, and other emergency services went there. Some local publications reported that as a result of the explosions, at least one tank at the refinery had a hole. In addition, local residents report a power outage and mobile internet disruption in the city.

Sources in Ukrainian intelligence add that the drones hit a reservoir with petroleum products, causing a spill of its contents, and damaged a gas and gas condensate processing unit used for the production of propane-butane and gasoline.

Recall

In the city of Ukhta, Komi Republic, Russia, explosions damaged the local oil refinery. Due to the attack, mobile internet began to be shut down in Ukhta and throughout the republic.

UNN also reported that on the night of August 10, unknown drones attacked the Saratov region of Russia, causing explosions and a fire near an oil refinery. One person died, there were casualties, and one UAV fell into a residential yard.

Later, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the UAV strike on the refinery in Saratov.