August 10, 08:18 AM • 14852 views
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
Exclusive
August 9, 02:11 PM • 58448 views
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin's and Trump's negotiations might end with
August 9, 01:49 PM • 137098 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideo
August 9, 06:10 AM • 105649 views
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
August 8, 10:42 PM • 278437 views
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
August 8, 03:03 PM • 157348 views
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM • 339200 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 309033 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 12:43 PM • 107209 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
August 8, 10:49 AM • 149908 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Publications
Exclusives
Uhta UAV attack: GUR drones attacked an oil refinery 2000 kilometers from Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 376 views

Drones of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine hit the LUKOIL-Ukhtaneftpererabotka oil refinery two thousand kilometers from the border with Ukraine. The attacked facility is involved in supplying fuel and lubricants to the occupation army.

Uhta UAV attack: GUR drones attacked an oil refinery 2000 kilometers from Ukraine

On Sunday, August 10, as a result of a special operation by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the LUKOIL-Ukhtaneftpererabotka oil refinery was hit. This was reported to the UNN journalist by the Main Intelligence Directorate.

Details

According to sources in the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, the attacked enterprise is located in the Russian Komi Republic, more than two thousand kilometers from the Ukrainian border. The affected facility is involved in supplying the occupation army with fuel and lubricants.

According to local Telegram channels, local residents heard several loud explosions in the area of the refinery, after which fire trucks, ambulances, and other emergency services went there. Some local publications reported that as a result of the explosions, at least one tank at the refinery had a hole. In addition, local residents report a power outage and mobile internet disruption in the city.

Sources in Ukrainian intelligence add that the drones hit a reservoir with petroleum products, causing a spill of its contents, and damaged a gas and gas condensate processing unit used for the production of propane-butane and gasoline.

Recall

In the city of Ukhta, Komi Republic, Russia, explosions damaged the local oil refinery. Due to the attack, mobile internet began to be shut down in Ukhta and throughout the republic.

UNN also reported that on the night of August 10, unknown drones attacked the Saratov region of Russia, causing explosions and a fire near an oil refinery. One person died, there were casualties, and one UAV fell into a residential yard.

Later, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the UAV strike on the refinery in Saratov.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Ukraine