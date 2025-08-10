EU convenes urgent meeting over upcoming US-Russia talks on Ukraine - Kallas

The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, is convening a meeting of EU member states' foreign ministers on Monday, August 11. This will take place against the backdrop of the approaching meeting between the leaders of the USA and Russia, where the cessation of the Russian-Ukrainian war will be discussed, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

As Kallas noted, the agreement on ending the war must include the position of Ukraine and the countries of the European Union, as it concerns the security of these states. She added: the USA must force the Russians into serious negotiations.

The agreement should not create a springboard for further Russian aggression against Ukraine, the transatlantic alliance, and Europe. In working towards a lasting and just peace, international law clearly states: all temporarily occupied territories belong to Ukraine - Kallas stated.

In addition to Ukraine, the issue of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip will be discussed during the meeting.

Recall

French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized the importance of Ukrainian and European participation in the process of ending the Russian-Ukrainian war. This is reported by The Times.

Meanwhile, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin proposed a limited ceasefire in the air and at sea ahead of his meeting with US President Donald Trump, UNN reports with reference to The Economist.