Zelensky will attend the EU summit this week, where Ukraine will sign a security agreement with the European Union - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29264 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will visit Brussels on June 27 to participate in the European Union summit, which is expected to sign a security agreement between Ukraine and the EU.

Zelensky will attend the EU summit this week, where Ukraine will sign a security agreement with the European Union - media

On Thursday, June 27, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will visit Brussels to participate in the European Union summit. About it with reference to its own sources writes RMF FM, reports UNN.

Details 

It is noted that in Brussels, it is unofficially said that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will arrive on the first day of the European Union summit.

Such information circulates

- a senior EU diplomat told RMF FM.

For security reasons, this information has not been officially confirmed by anyone. It is expected that it will be then that the security agreement, which has been negotiated for months, will be signed.

The op announced new security agreements this week24.06.24, 16:33 • 30086 views

Sources of the publication say that the ceremony will be attended by the president of Ukraine and EU leaders. At the same time, the document must be signed "at the level of heads of diplomacy.

Recall

The president's Office stated that Ukraine and the European Union have completed work on the text of the bilateral security agreement, which will be signed in the near future. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
