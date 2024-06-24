The op announced new security agreements this week

This week, Ukraine will sign a number of other security agreements with other countries. Thanks to the 17 agreements that were signed earlier, Ukraine will receive 3 32 billion. This was announced by the deputy head of the OP Igor Zhovkva on the air of the telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports.

"As for security agreements, this is also an important component to ensure the security of Ukraine. To date, 17 agreements have been concluded. I can announce that this week there may be new countries with which such agreements will be signed," says Zhovkva.

According to him, the final rounds of negotiations with some countries have already been completed.

"This is part of our security, because each agreement allocates a specific amount of military support for this year. We estimate that out of the 17 agreements that were concluded, more than 3 32 billion was recorded for this year alone, and such support will continue for the next 10 years," he added.

Zhovkva said that against the background of the new agreement between Russia and North Korea, Ukraine is holding negotiations with South Korea on a security agreement.

Recall

The presidents of Ukraine and the United States - Vladimir Zelensky and Joe Biden - officially signed a security agreement on the sidelines of the G7 summit.