The op announced new security agreements this week

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

The op announced new security agreements this week

Kyiv • UNN

This week, Ukraine will sign new security agreements with other countries. Thanks to the 17 agreements that were signed earlier, Ukraine will receive 3 32 billion.

The op announced new security agreements this week

This week, Ukraine will sign a number of other security agreements with other countries. Thanks to the 17 agreements that were signed earlier, Ukraine will receive 3 32 billion. This was announced by the deputy head of the OP Igor Zhovkva on the air of the telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports.

"As for security agreements, this is also an important component to ensure the security of Ukraine. To date, 17 agreements have been concluded. I can announce that this week there may be new countries with which such agreements will be signed," says Zhovkva.

According to him, the final rounds of negotiations with some countries have already been completed.

"This is part of our security, because each agreement allocates a specific amount of military support for this year. We estimate that out of the 17 agreements that were concluded, more than 3 32 billion was recorded for this year alone, and such support will continue for the next 10 years," he added.

Zhovkva said that against the background of the new agreement between Russia and North Korea, Ukraine is holding negotiations with South Korea on a security agreement. 

The presidents of Ukraine and the United States - Vladimir Zelensky and Joe Biden - officially signed a security agreement on the sidelines of the G7 summit.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

