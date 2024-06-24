$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Membership negotiations will start: the first EU-Ukraine Intergovernmental Conference will be held in Luxembourg tomorrow

Kyiv • UNN

Ukraine and the EU will hold the first intergovernmental conference dedicated to the start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU on June 25 in Luxembourg.

Membership negotiations will start: the first EU-Ukraine Intergovernmental Conference will be held in Luxembourg tomorrow

On Tuesday, June 25, Luxembourg will host the first EU-Ukraine intergovernmental Ministerial Conference, which will mark the start of negotiations with the EU on membership. This was reported on the website of the Office of Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine Olga Stefanishina, writes UNN.

During the conference, the European Union will present a negotiating framework defining the principles and foundations for further negotiations. Ukraine and the EU will make opening statements.

The conference itself will start at 15:30 Luxembourg time (16:30 Kiev time).

Deputy prime minister and Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olga Stefanyshyna will head the Ukrainian delegation. On behalf of the EU, the meeting will be chaired by Belgian Foreign Minister Aja Labib and EU Commissioner for enlargement and European Neighborhood Policy Oliver Vargei. All member states will be represented at the ministerial level on European issues. After the event, a joint press conference will be held.

This Intergovernmental Conference is the beginning of formal negotiations between the candidate country and the governments of the EU member states to discuss and agree on the provisions of the future treaty on the candidate country's accession to the European Union.

Recall

According to Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanyshyna, Ukraine has embarked on an irreversible course of Western integration after the European Union agreed to officially start accession negotiations.

