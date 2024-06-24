Membership negotiations will start: the first EU-Ukraine Intergovernmental Conference will be held in Luxembourg tomorrow

On Tuesday, June 25, Luxembourg will host the first EU-Ukraine intergovernmental Ministerial Conference, which will mark the start of negotiations with the EU on membership. This was reported on the website of the Office of Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine Olga Stefanishina, writes UNN.

During the conference, the European Union will present a negotiating framework defining the principles and foundations for further negotiations. Ukraine and the EU will make opening statements.

The conference itself will start at 15:30 Luxembourg time (16:30 Kiev time).

Deputy prime minister and Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olga Stefanyshyna will head the Ukrainian delegation. On behalf of the EU, the meeting will be chaired by Belgian Foreign Minister Aja Labib and EU Commissioner for enlargement and European Neighborhood Policy Oliver Vargei. All member states will be represented at the ministerial level on European issues. After the event, a joint press conference will be held.

This Intergovernmental Conference is the beginning of formal negotiations between the candidate country and the governments of the EU member states to discuss and agree on the provisions of the future treaty on the candidate country's accession to the European Union.

According to Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanyshyna, Ukraine has embarked on an irreversible course of Western integration after the European Union agreed to officially start accession negotiations.