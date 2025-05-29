Russia is advancing at its fastest pace since November 2024 – NYT

$41.590.09
47.080.23
ukenru
How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features
01:16 PM • 76580 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 10:11 AM • 90486 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

May 29, 08:40 AM • 101419 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
May 29, 08:12 AM • 93480 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

May 29, 06:00 AM • 169270 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 96482 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 122629 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 110566 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 115337 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 102041 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Tags
Authors
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

US court blocks Trump from ending program for accepting migrants from Ukraine

May 29, 09:45 AM • 5770 views

Porn scandal with OnlyFans video triggered resignation in Finnish politics

May 29, 09:56 AM • 45445 views

Venislavsky: Verkhovna Rada is considering the possibility of raising the age limit for men to travel abroad to 23-24 years

May 29, 10:49 AM • 27059 views

The commander of the 211th brigade covered up the torture of soldiers: the investigation is completed, the case is being transferred to court

02:26 PM • 12251 views

40 Tu-22M3s and 20% of the Tu-95MS aircraft available in the Russian Federation have been transferred to the "Olenya" base - media

04:43 PM • 17531 views
How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

01:16 PM • 76555 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 29, 06:00 AM • 169241 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 197443 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 273958 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 284316 views
Andrii Sybiha

Hakan Fidan

Ursula von der Leyen

Lisovyi Oksen Vasyliovych

Oleh Syniehubov

Kharkiv Oblast

Netherlands

Europe

Kyiv

Sums

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 101749 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 94764 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 108501 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 166621 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 103292 views
Tupolev Tu-22M

Tu-95

Tu-160

Su-34

Shahed-136

Russia is advancing at its fastest pace since November 2024 – NYT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

Despite claims of readiness for negotiations, Russia is actively attacking and shelling Ukrainian cities. The fastest pace of the occupiers' advance since November 2024 has been recorded in the Donetsk region.

Russia is advancing at its fastest pace since November 2024 – NYT

Against the background of peace negotiations, Russia is increasing its offensive on the fronts and launching massive strikes on Ukrainian cities. Russia is advancing at the fastest pace since November 2024 this month. Most of the newly captured territories are in the Donetsk region, where Russian troops managed to break through the defense between Pokrovsk and Toretsk. This is reported by UNN with reference to the NewYork Times.

According to the publication, Russia seems to have launched a new summer offensive in Ukraine. Despite the fact that Russian officials declare their readiness for direct peace talks with Kyiv, the Russian army is actively attacking on the front and shelling Ukrainian cities.

After months of gradual advancement, this year Russian troops are moving faster than ever since the beginning of the war, the publication says.

Analysts say that these attacks are coordinated and planned, and are aimed at achieving a military breakthrough, even against the background of diplomatic efforts.

In particular, in the Donbass, Russian troops are trying to break through the Ukrainian defense. At the same time, the Russian Federation is conducting combined drone and missile strikes on civilian objects, depleting Ukrainian air defense and destroying industry.

The Kremlin traditionally keeps silent about the beginning of the offensive: Putin only stated that Russian troops are creating a "buffer zone", and the conflict itself will allegedly end only after Moscow eliminates the "root causes" of the war - demands that the entire civilized world perceives as an attempt to enslave Ukraine.

Why the Kremlin combines the offensive with negotiations

The publication notes that it is currently unclear how the Kremlin plans to combine its offensive with diplomatic negotiations. It also remains open whether President Trump will carry out his threats and try to force Putin to agree to a ceasefire.

Western experts suggest that Putin seeks to use the favorable season for the offensive to strengthen his position before the next round of negotiations.

According to Samuel Charap, a senior political scientist at RAND Corporation, it is quite common for Russia to combine military pressure with diplomatic talks. This approach allows the Kremlin to negotiate only when the conditions are most favorable for it.

However, despite the intensification of hostilities, Charap does not believe that a diplomatic breakthrough is possible in the near future - the positions of the parties differ too much. At the same time, he notes that the aggravation on the battlefield does not completely exclude the prospect of agreements in the future.

However, many Ukrainian and European analysts are convinced that the Kremlin is not serious about peace initiatives. They believe that Moscow is not trying to prepare the ground for negotiations, but rather wants to achieve military success.

The new Russian offensive is the beginning of a major campaign

Some Russian opposition observers warn that the new offensive may turn against Russia itself. They believe that the Russian army, exhausted by sanctions and lack of resources, is unlikely to be able to maintain its achievements for long.

Despite this, recent weeks have shown that Russian troops are on the offensive. According to the Ukrainian group Deepstate, in May, the Russians doubled the area of captured territories compared to April. They managed to advance on average by 14 km every day - the fastest pace since November last year.

The main achievements of the Russians are now concentrated in the Donetsk region, where the Kremlin is trying to consolidate its positions.

This month, Russian troops broke through Ukrainian defenses between the cities of Pokrovsk and Toretsk, approaching key Ukrainian logistics hubs, the article says.

Military analyst Dmytro Kuznet believes that these actions are the beginning of a major campaign by Moscow aimed at the complete capture of the Donetsk region this year.

In addition, the Russians have intensified in the north - in the Sumy region. Most experts doubt that Russia will be able to capture all the border regions of Ukraine. At the same time, they recognize that the opening of a new front in the north draws significant Ukrainian forces, weakening the defense in the Donbass.

Let us remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky reported that Russian invaders are trying to accumulate at least 50,000 personnel in the Sumy direction, but they are not succeeding in the scale they want due to the operations of the Defense Forces.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

War
Pokrovsk
Donetsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
The New York Times
Donald Trump
Toretsk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv
