Tens of thousands of people protest again in Georgia against the law on "foreign agents"

In Tbilisi, tens of thousands of people once again opposed the law on "foreign agents," DW reports, UNN writes.

Details

About 30,000 people took part in a large-scale rally in front of Georgia's parliament building on Wednesday, AFP reports. Demonstrations were also held in Kutaisi and Tsalendzhikha in the west of the country.

The protest in Tbilisi was attended by the foreign ministers of Estonia, Iceland and Lithuania, who are on a visit to Georgia. Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said that he and his colleagues were at the protest to "support the desire of the Georgian people to be part of the EU and NATO.

The Tbilisi parliament finally passed the controversial law on "foreign agents" on May 14. The new law requires NGOs and media outlets that receive more than 20 percent of their funding from abroad to register as "foreign agents.

For several weeks now, mass protests have been taking place in Georgia in response to the adoption of the law. This document has also been criticized at the international level - the EU, UN and NATO have repeatedly called on the Georgian government to change course.