Georgia cannot have one foot in Moscow if it wants to join the EU - Lithuanian Foreign Minister

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 71428 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105254 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148235 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152457 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249012 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173800 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165103 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148275 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225168 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113039 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Popular news
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 102289 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 42386 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 37188 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 55539 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 49443 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249012 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225168 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211348 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237130 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223988 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 71428 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 49443 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 55539 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112639 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113561 views
Georgia cannot have one foot in Moscow if it wants to join the EU - Lithuanian Foreign Minister

Georgia cannot have one foot in Moscow if it wants to join the EU - Lithuanian Foreign Minister

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 52208 views

If Georgia wants to stay on the path to the European Union, it cannot have one foot in Moscow, says Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis.

If Georgia wants to stay on the path to the European Union, it cannot have one foot in Moscow. This was stated at a press conference by Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, UNN reports with reference to Georgia Online.

When asked by Georgia's First Channel whether there was a chance that the law would be amended during the veto to make it acceptable to all parties, the Lithuanian Foreign Minister replied: "It is very important to talk about why this law is needed, and this is exactly what I said in my statement that I made. If you are going to pass a law that targets non-governmental organizations that oppose the government and you don't like what they say, you can change it at your own discretion, but if that is the main purpose, then it will be an undemocratic law.

Georgian President assures that she will veto the law on foreign agents15.05.24, 22:05 • 49231 view

According to him, you cannot change something that is fundamentally broken.

"We all have laws governing taxes, money transfers, etc. But we do not have a law against those who speak against us. It is impossible to reach a consensus if one side wants a democratic Georgia and the other wants something else. There is no compromise here. Thus, we say that if Georgia wants to stay on the path of the European Union, it cannot stand with one foot in Moscow," Landsbergis said.

Recall

On May 14, Georgia adopted a controversial law on "foreign agents" amid protests, which drew Western criticism for undermining democracy.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

european-unionEuropean Union
habrielius-landsberhisGabrielius Landsbergis
lithuaniaLithuania
hruziia-krainaGeorgia

