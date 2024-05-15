Georgia cannot have one foot in Moscow if it wants to join the EU - Lithuanian Foreign Minister

If Georgia wants to stay on the path to the European Union, it cannot have one foot in Moscow. This was stated at a press conference by Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, UNN reports with reference to Georgia Online.

When asked by Georgia's First Channel whether there was a chance that the law would be amended during the veto to make it acceptable to all parties, the Lithuanian Foreign Minister replied: "It is very important to talk about why this law is needed, and this is exactly what I said in my statement that I made. If you are going to pass a law that targets non-governmental organizations that oppose the government and you don't like what they say, you can change it at your own discretion, but if that is the main purpose, then it will be an undemocratic law.

According to him, you cannot change something that is fundamentally broken.

"We all have laws governing taxes, money transfers, etc. But we do not have a law against those who speak against us. It is impossible to reach a consensus if one side wants a democratic Georgia and the other wants something else. There is no compromise here. Thus, we say that if Georgia wants to stay on the path of the European Union, it cannot stand with one foot in Moscow," Landsbergis said.

On May 14, Georgia adopted a controversial law on "foreign agents" amid protests, which drew Western criticism for undermining democracy.