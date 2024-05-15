ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Georgian President assures that she will veto the law on foreign agents

Georgian President assures that she will veto the law on foreign agents

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 49232 views

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili has vowed to veto the controversial law on "foreign agents," saying it does not comply with European values and hinders Georgia's European integration aspirations, amid Western criticism that the law undermines democracy.

In an interview with DW, Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili assured that she would veto the law on "foreign agents," UNN reports.

"We do not want this law. It is not in line with European values and does not bring the country closer to the European Union," Zurabishvili emphasized.

Borrell: the law on "foreign agents" negatively affects Georgia's progress towards the EU15.05.24, 13:39 • 21788 views

The President of Georgia emphasizes the importance of the country continuing its path to Europe.

"We have elections in five months. And during these elections, the people must speak out, confirm that we want Europe. This is the best way to reject the laws that do not correspond to the European path and return us to the course of negotiations and adoption in the EU," she added.

NATO calls on Georgian authorities to return to European course15.05.24, 13:13 • 22129 views

Recall

On May 14, Georgia adopted a controversial law on "foreign agents" amid protests, which drew Western criticism for undermining democracy.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
deutsche-welleDeutsche Welle
natoNATO
european-unionEuropean Union
salome-zurabichviliSalome Zurabishvili
khosep-borrelJosep Borrell
europeEurope
hruziia-krainaGeorgia

