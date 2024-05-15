Georgian President assures that she will veto the law on foreign agents

In an interview with DW, Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili assured that she would veto the law on "foreign agents," UNN reports.

"We do not want this law. It is not in line with European values and does not bring the country closer to the European Union," Zurabishvili emphasized.

Borrell: the law on "foreign agents" negatively affects Georgia's progress towards the EU

The President of Georgia emphasizes the importance of the country continuing its path to Europe.

"We have elections in five months. And during these elections, the people must speak out, confirm that we want Europe. This is the best way to reject the laws that do not correspond to the European path and return us to the course of negotiations and adoption in the EU," she added.

NATO calls on Georgian authorities to return to European course

Recall

On May 14, Georgia adopted a controversial law on "foreign agents" amid protests, which drew Western criticism for undermining democracy.