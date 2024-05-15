NATO calls on Georgian authorities to return to European course

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 76386 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106119 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149039 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153181 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249741 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173965 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165233 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148300 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225568 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113047 views

Popular news
Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 31946 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 41220 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 35346 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 59726 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 53776 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249741 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225568 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211723 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237478 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224309 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 76386 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 53776 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 59726 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112789 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113693 views
NATO calls on Georgian authorities to return to European course

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22130 views

NATO criticized Georgia's adoption of a controversial law on "foreign agents" as a step away from European and Euro-Atlantic integration.

The adoption by the Georgian parliament of a law on so-called "foreign agents" is a step in the wrong direction and moves the country away from European and Euro-Atlantic integration. This was stated by NATO spokesperson Farah Dahlalla in the social network X, UNN reports.

The decision of the Georgian authorities to adopt a law on so-called "foreign agents" is a step in the wrong direction and moves Georgia further away from European and Euro-Atlantic integration,

- Dahlalla wrote.

Details

She also added that the Alliance calls on the Georgian authorities to change course and respect the right to peaceful protest.

Recall

On May 14, Georgia adopted a controversial law on "foreign agents" amid protests, prompting Western criticism for undermining democracy.

Georgian President talks to Zelensky: speaks of European future as Georgia passes law on 'foreign agents' despite protests5/15/24, 12:58 PM • 18809 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
natoNATO
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
hruziia-krainaGeorgia

