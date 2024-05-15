NATO calls on Georgian authorities to return to European course

The adoption by the Georgian parliament of a law on so-called "foreign agents" is a step in the wrong direction and moves the country away from European and Euro-Atlantic integration. This was stated by NATO spokesperson Farah Dahlalla in the social network X, UNN reports.

She also added that the Alliance calls on the Georgian authorities to change course and respect the right to peaceful protest.

On May 14, Georgia adopted a controversial law on "foreign agents" amid protests, prompting Western criticism for undermining democracy.

