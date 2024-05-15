Georgian President talks to Zelensky: speaks of European future as Georgia passes law on 'foreign agents' despite protests

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili said that she had a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, thanking him for his solidarity and support, confirming their common European future against the backdrop of the adoption of a controversial law on foreign agents in Georgia amid protests, UNN reports.

I spoke with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. I thanked the President for his solidarity and unwavering support for the Georgian people. Our common future is in Europe! - Zurabishvili wrote in X.

