Georgian President talks to Zelensky: speaks of European future as Georgia passes law on 'foreign agents' despite protests
Kyiv • UNN
Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili expressed gratitude to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for his solidarity and support, reaffirming their common European future as Georgia passed a controversial law on foreign agents amid protests.
I spoke with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. I thanked the President for his solidarity and unwavering support for the Georgian people. Our common future is in Europe!
