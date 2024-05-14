Georgian parliament passes controversial law on foreign agents amid protests

The Georgian parliament supported the draft law on foreign agents in the third final reading. 84 deputies voted in favor, 30 against, UNN reports with reference to Novosti Georgia.

Details

The vote took place during a loud protest outside the legislature. Clashes between members of the parliamentary majority and the opposition repeatedly occurred during the session.

The "Draft Law on Transparency of Foreign Influence" is analogous to the Russian law on foreign agents used to suppress Kremlin critics.

According to the Georgian Dream initiative, all NGOs and media outlets with more than 20% of their income coming from abroad will be declared organizations that "pursue the interests of a foreign power." They will be required to register in a special register. Otherwise, they will face heavy fines.

The Georgian authorities assure that the initiative serves exclusively the purpose of transparency, will help strengthen state sovereignty and bring the country closer to the EU.

But the EU and the US have sharply criticized the initiative. Western partners promise the Georgian government a response for "sliding into authoritarianism.

Rallies against the adoption of the law on foreign agents have been going on in Tbilisi since April 15. Tens of thousands of people took to the streets under the slogan "No to the Russian law". Today it has been replaced by the slogan "no to the Russian government.

Last week, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze suggested that, with the assistance of international partners, the government would amend the bill through a presidential veto.

Opposition parties and NGOs opposed the "cosmetic amendments". They called the proposals a trick of the Georgian Dream and an attempt to mislead international partners.