Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
Ukraine is not threatened by radiation contamination after strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities - State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate

Kyiv • UNN

 • 300 views

The radiation situation in Ukraine remains stable after attacks on nuclear facilities in Iran. Modeling confirmed that potential contamination does not reach the territory of Ukraine.

Ukraine is not threatened by radiation contamination after strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities - State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate

The radiation situation in Ukraine remains stable after the attacks on nuclear facilities in Iran. No exceedances of radiation levels have been recorded, and modeling showed that potential contamination does not reach the territory of Ukraine. This was reported during a briefing by Oleg Korikov, head of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate, as reported by UNN.

First, the state of the environment around the attacked facilities, from the point of view of radiation exposure, has not changed; there are no exceedances of radiation levels. Secondly, we have made a model and relevant calculations regarding the possibility of the spread of products that were in these facilities into the environment and the possible impact on Ukraine. And here I can assure you that the largest long-range radius of contamination of the territory towards Ukraine is the border between Iran and Afghanistan 

- explained the head of the State Atomic Energy Regulatory Body.

Korikov added that currently no "contamination is observed on the territory of Ukraine."

Earlier, UNN wrote that the IAEA also confirmed the absence of increased radiation after US attacks on three Iranian nuclear facilities.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Society
International Atomic Energy Agency
Afghanistan
United States
Ukraine
Iran
