Borrell: the law on "foreign agents" negatively affects Georgia's progress towards the EU

The adoption of the law on "transparency of foreign influence" in Georgia negatively affects the country's progress towards the European Union, the Georgian authorities should withdraw the law, according to a statement by EU diplomat Josep Borrell, UNN reports.

The EU stands by the Georgian people and their choice for democracy and Georgia's European future. The intimidation, threats and physical attacks against civil society actors, political leaders and journalists, as well as their families, are unacceptable. We call on the Georgian authorities to investigate these documented acts - said Borrell.

The diplomat recalled that the European Council granted Georgia candidate status on the condition that the relevant 9 steps set out in the European Commission's recommendation of November 8, 2023, are taken. They include the protection of human rights and the freedom of civil society and the media. They also mention the need to combat disinformation.

NATO calls on Georgian authorities to return to European course

As Borrell pointed out, the Georgian parliament passed the law "On Transparency of Foreign Influence" despite numerous protests and unequivocal calls from the international community.

The content of the law does not comply with the basic norms and values of the EU, the statement said.

The adoption of this law has a negative impact on Georgia's progress towards the EU. The choice of the way forward is in Georgia's hands. We call on the Georgian authorities to withdraw the law, reaffirm their commitment to the EU accession path, and implement the necessary reforms described in the 9 steps - said Borrell.

Recall

On May 14, Georgia adopted a controversial law on "foreign agents" amid protests, prompting Western criticism for undermining democracy.