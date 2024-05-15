Borrell: the law on "foreign agents" negatively affects Georgia's progress towards the EU

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 64318 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 104061 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 147106 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 151442 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 247733 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173548 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164907 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148251 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224419 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113036 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 65311 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 101168 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 36006 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 47997 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 41079 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 247734 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 224420 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 210664 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236481 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223378 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 64318 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 41079 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 47997 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112366 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113305 views
Actual
Borrell: the law on "foreign agents" negatively affects Georgia's progress towards the EU

Borrell: the law on "foreign agents" negatively affects Georgia's progress towards the EU

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21788 views

The adoption of Georgia's controversial law on "foreign agents" negatively affects its progress towards EU accession, and the authorities should withdraw the law and implement the necessary reforms outlined in the EU's 9 steps.

The adoption of the law on "transparency of foreign influence" in Georgia negatively affects the country's progress towards the European Union, the Georgian authorities should  withdraw the law, according to a statement by EU diplomat Josep Borrell, UNN reports. 

The EU stands by the Georgian people and their choice for democracy and Georgia's European future. The intimidation, threats and physical attacks against civil society actors, political leaders and journalists, as well as their families, are unacceptable. We call on the Georgian authorities to investigate these documented acts

- said Borrell.

The diplomat recalled that the European Council granted Georgia candidate status on the condition that the relevant 9 steps set out in the European Commission's recommendation of November 8, 2023, are taken. They include the protection of human rights and the freedom of civil society and the media. They also mention the need to combat disinformation.

NATO calls on Georgian authorities to return to European course15.05.24, 13:13 • 22129 views

As Borrell pointed out, the Georgian parliament passed the law "On Transparency of Foreign Influence" despite numerous protests and unequivocal calls from the international community. 

The content of the law does not comply with the basic norms and values of the EU, the statement said. 

The adoption of this law has a negative impact on Georgia's progress towards the EU. The choice of the way forward is in Georgia's hands. We call on the Georgian authorities to withdraw the law, reaffirm their commitment to the EU accession path, and implement the necessary reforms described in the 9 steps

- said Borrell.

Recall

On May 14, Georgia adopted a controversial law on "foreign agents" amid protests, prompting Western criticism for undermining democracy.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
european-commissionEuropean Commission
european-councilEuropean Council
european-unionEuropean Union
khosep-borrelJosep Borrell
hruziia-krainaGeorgia

Contact us about advertising