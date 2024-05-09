Lithuanian Minister: Western military instructors may be sent to Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Western military instructors may be sent to Ukraine to train the Ukrainian military, as it was before the war, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said.
Sending foreign troops to Ukraine will show Putin that it is not up to him to decide how the West will help. This was stated by Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis in an interview with The Guardian, UNN reports .
Details
Our troops trained Ukrainians in Ukraine before the war, and we have been doing this for many years. So a return to this practice may be quite realistic
The Lithuanian Foreign Minister noted that such a proposal could be the first step in President Macron's initiative.
