Lithuanian Minister: Western military instructors may be sent to Ukraine

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 75000 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105882 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148814 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152977 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249545 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173919 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165198 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148295 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225458 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113045 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 45187 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 40158 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 34106 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 58522 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 52582 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249545 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225458 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211615 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237382 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224224 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 75000 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 52582 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 58522 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112732 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113641 views
Lithuanian Minister: Western military instructors may be sent to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 66285 views

Western military instructors may be sent to Ukraine to train the Ukrainian military, as it was before the war, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said.

Sending foreign troops to Ukraine will show Putin that it is not up to him to decide how the West will help. This was stated by Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis in an interview with The Guardian, UNN reports .

Details

Our troops trained Ukrainians in Ukraine before the war, and we have been doing this for many years. So a return to this practice may be quite realistic

Gabrielius Landsbergis said

The Lithuanian Foreign Minister noted that such a proposal could be the first step in President Macron's initiative.

US to announce new aid to Ukraine in next few weeks - State Department09.05.24, 23:20 • 59912 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
hardianThe Guardian
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
habrielius-landsberhisGabrielius Landsbergis
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising