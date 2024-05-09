Lithuanian Minister: Western military instructors may be sent to Ukraine

Sending foreign troops to Ukraine will show Putin that it is not up to him to decide how the West will help. This was stated by Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis in an interview with The Guardian, UNN reports .

Details

Our troops trained Ukrainians in Ukraine before the war, and we have been doing this for many years. So a return to this practice may be quite realistic Gabrielius Landsbergis said

The Lithuanian Foreign Minister noted that such a proposal could be the first step in President Macron's initiative.

