US to announce new aid to Ukraine in next few weeks - State Department

The United States is planning new batches of aid to Ukraine in the near future, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said at a briefing on May 9 in response to a question about US priorities in supporting Kyiv, UNN reports .

Details

What we can do as partners is to support them militarily and economically, and most importantly, to get them back on their feet. I can assure you that more announcements will be made over the next few weeks State Department spokesman said

He pointed out that Washington has already made a number of decisions in this regard and recalled the recent additional cash inflows.

I can assure you that there will be more announcements in the next few weeks added the State Department spokesperson.

