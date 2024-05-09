US to announce new aid to Ukraine in next few weeks - State Department
Kyiv • UNN
According to a State Department spokesperson, the United States plans to announce new aid deliveries to Ukraine in the coming weeks.
The United States is planning new batches of aid to Ukraine in the near future, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said at a briefing on May 9 in response to a question about US priorities in supporting Kyiv, UNN reports .
Details
What we can do as partners is to support them militarily and economically, and most importantly, to get them back on their feet. I can assure you that more announcements will be made over the next few weeks
He pointed out that Washington has already made a number of decisions in this regard and recalled the recent additional cash inflows.
