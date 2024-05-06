France to send envoy to Putin's inauguration - Reuters

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 91834 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109419 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152177 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156037 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252043 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174536 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165736 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148383 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226778 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113082 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Popular news
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must "find a way" to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 39227 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 73537 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 41616 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 34563 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 67093 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252046 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226779 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212747 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238463 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225186 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 91856 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 67093 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 73537 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113268 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114153 views
France to send envoy to Putin's inauguration - Reuters

France to send envoy to Putin's inauguration - Reuters

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19443 views

France will send its ambassador to Putin's inauguration for another six-year term, media reports say.

France will send an envoy to the "inauguration" of Vladimir Putin as president of Russia for his next six-year term on Tuesday, a French diplomatic source cited by Reuters reported Monday, indicating that this will be in contrast to Germany, which said it would not, UNN reported.

Details

The newspaper points out that Paris' decision "indicates a potential split in the Western camp with several countries, including the Baltic states," strongly opposed to granting Putin any form of legitimacy after Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine more than two years ago. Western governments condemned Putin's re-election in March as unfair and undemocratic.

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry urges the world not to recognize Putin as legitimate president of Russia06.05.24, 15:58 • 22520 views

"France will be represented by its ambassador to Russia," a French diplomatic source said.

The source noted that Paris has previously condemned the context of repression in which the elections were held, depriving voters of a real choice, as well as the organization of elections in the Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia, which France considers a violation of international law and the UN Charter.

Franco-Russian relations have deteriorated in recent months as Paris has stepped up its support for Ukraine. Just last week, French President Emmanuel Macron did not rule out sending troops to Ukraine, saying that if Russia breaks through the Ukrainian front lines, it would be legitimate to consider it if Kyiv asks for support.

Germany has announced that it will not send a representative to Putin's inauguration. The Baltic states, which no longer have representatives in Moscow, have also categorically ruled out attending the inauguration.

Germany will not send representatives to Putin's "inauguration" ceremony06.05.24, 14:26 • 15894 views

Two European diplomats said that they did not expect the United States to send a representative to the inauguration, although Washington did not make a public statement.

"We believe that the isolation of Russia, and especially its criminal leader, should be continued," said Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis. - "For Lithuania, participation in Putin's inauguration is unacceptable. Our priority remains to support Ukraine and its people who are fighting against Russian aggression.

Putin's "inauguration": a number of countries refused to send their representatives to Moscow06.05.24, 11:58 • 20771 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
reutersReuters
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
habrielius-landsberhisGabrielius Landsbergis
parisParis
franceFrance
lithuaniaLithuania
germanyGermany
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

