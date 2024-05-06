Ukrainian Foreign Ministry urges the world not to recognize Putin as legitimate president of Russia

Ukraine sees no legal grounds for recognizing Russian dictator Vladimir Putin as the democratically elected and legitimate president of the Russian Federation. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine calls on foreign states, international organizations and the public not to recognize the results of the Russian pseudo-election and the legitimacy of Vladimir Putin. This is stated in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine regarding the "inauguration" of Vladimir Putin, reports UNN.

On May 7, Vladimir Putin will be inaugurated into office in Russia. In this way, the Russian authorities are trying to create for the whole world and its citizens the illusion of the legitimacy of the almost lifelong stay in power of the man who turned Russia into an aggressor state and the ruling regime into a dictatorship - the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Ukrainian ministry emphasizes that during the so-called March "elections" Russia violated the provisions of numerous international documents. These include the UN Charter, the Declaration on the Principles of International Law, the Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War, the Final Act of the Conference on Security and Cooperation in Europe, as well as dozens of UN General Assembly resolutions.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the illegal organization of the so-called "elections" in the temporarily occupied territories was a gross violation of the norms and principles of international law. The Russians attracted millions of Ukrainian citizens to participate in them through threats and blackmail, the diplomatic department added.

"Such actions of the Russian Federation, despite warnings from reputable international institutions, once again prove that its leadership does not recognize its responsibility and is not going to stop the illegal, unprovoked and unjustified full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine, which has been going on for more than two years and causing numerous human casualties and destruction," the Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry also added that the Kremlin regime, resorting to propaganda and manipulation, uses voter participation and voting results to justify its military invasion of Ukraine and aggressive policy towards other states.

Based on the above, as well as taking into account the current warrant of the International Criminal Court for the arrest of Vladimir Putin, Ukraine sees no legal grounds for recognizing him as a democratically elected and legitimate president of the Russian Federation - the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The department also noted that recent resolutions of PACE of April 17 and the European Parliament confirm the illegitimacy of the so-called "elections" in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, their undemocratic nature in the territory of the Russian Federation and actually deny the legitimacy of their results.

We call on foreign states, international organizations and the public to follow suit, not to recognize the results of the Russian pseudo-elections and the legitimacy of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, to continue to oppose the destruction of the rule of law and universally recognized democratic values organized by him, and to continue to effectively support the people of Ukraine in their fight against Russian aggression, which threatens European and global security, peace and stability - the Foreign Ministry summarized.

Earlier, UNN reported that a number of countries refused to attend the "inauguration" ceremony of Russian President Vladimir Putin. In particular, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania announced that they would not send their representatives to the so-called "inauguration." Also, the representative of Germany will not attend the "inauguration" of Vladimir Putin.