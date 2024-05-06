Ukrainian Foreign Ministry urges the world not to recognize Putin as legitimate president of Russia

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 103007 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 112691 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 155295 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 158783 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 255666 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175136 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166167 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148454 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 228902 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113110 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 33778 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 39331 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 45747 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 43200 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 31564 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 255646 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 228887 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 214680 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 240276 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 226841 views
Actual people
Actual places
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 102972 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 74392 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 80650 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113942 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114790 views
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry urges the world not to recognize Putin as legitimate president of Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22518 views

Ukraine calls on the world not to recognize Vladimir Putin as the legitimate president of Russia due to the undemocratic nature of the recent elections and Russia's ongoing aggression against Ukraine.

 Ukraine sees no legal grounds for recognizing Russian dictator Vladimir Putin as the democratically elected and legitimate president of the Russian Federation. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine calls on foreign states, international organizations and the public not to recognize the results of the Russian pseudo-election and the legitimacy of Vladimir Putin. This is stated in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine regarding the "inauguration" of Vladimir Putin, reports UNN

On May 7, Vladimir Putin will be inaugurated into office in Russia. In this way, the Russian authorities are trying to create for the whole world and its citizens the illusion of the legitimacy of the almost lifelong stay in power of the man who turned Russia into an aggressor state and the ruling regime into a dictatorship

- the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Ukrainian ministry emphasizes that during the so-called March "elections" Russia violated the provisions of numerous international documents. These include the UN Charter, the Declaration on the Principles of International Law, the Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War, the Final Act of the Conference on Security and Cooperation in Europe, as well as dozens of UN General Assembly resolutions. 

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the illegal organization of the so-called "elections" in the temporarily occupied territories was a gross violation of the norms and principles of international law. The Russians attracted millions of Ukrainian citizens to participate in them through threats and blackmail, the diplomatic department added. 

"Such actions of the Russian Federation, despite warnings from reputable international institutions, once again prove that its leadership does not recognize its responsibility and is not going to stop the illegal, unprovoked and unjustified full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine, which has been going on for more than two years and causing numerous human casualties and destruction," the Foreign Ministry said. 

The ministry also added that the Kremlin regime, resorting to propaganda and manipulation, uses voter participation and voting results to justify its military invasion of Ukraine and aggressive policy towards other states.

Based on the above, as well as taking into account the current warrant of the International Criminal Court for the arrest of Vladimir Putin, Ukraine sees no legal grounds for recognizing him as a democratically elected and legitimate president of the Russian Federation

- the Foreign Ministry said in a statement. 

The department also noted that recent resolutions of PACE of April 17 and the European Parliament confirm the illegitimacy of the so-called "elections" in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, their undemocratic nature in the territory of the Russian Federation  and actually deny the legitimacy of their results. 

We call on foreign states, international organizations and the public to follow suit, not to recognize the results of the Russian pseudo-elections and the legitimacy of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, to continue to oppose the destruction of the rule of law and universally recognized democratic values organized by him, and to continue  to effectively support the people of Ukraine in their fight against Russian aggression, which threatens European and global security, peace and stability

- the Foreign Ministry summarized. 

Earlier, UNN reported that a number of countries refused to attend the "inauguration" ceremony of Russian President Vladimir Putin. In particular, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania announced that they would not send their representatives to the so-called "inauguration." Also, the representative of Germany will not attend the "inauguration" of Vladimir Putin. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPoliticsNews of the World
european-parliamentEuropean Parliament
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
latviaLatvia
united-nationsUnited Nations
lithuaniaLithuania
czech-republicCzech Republic
germanyGermany
estoniaEstonia
ukraineUkraine

