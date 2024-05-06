Putin's "inauguration": a number of countries refused to send their representatives to Moscow

A number of EU countries have announced that they will not send representatives to the so-called "inauguration" of Russian President Vladimir Putin, which is scheduled for May 7, UNN reports.

Details

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said Czechs will not attend the "inauguration of Russian President Vladimir Putin. In addition, the Czech government recalled its ambassador to Russia.

"The current relations between the Czech Republic and Russia do not correspond to the fact that a representative of our embassy should attend the 'inauguration' of the Russian president on Tuesday," Lipavsky said.

Also, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tahkna said that the country would not send a representative to Putin's "inauguration" ceremony.

"Estonia cannot legitimize diplomatic relations with an aggressor state, and we have decided not to attend Putin's 'inauguration' ceremony," said Tskahkna. He also added that while Putin is waging an aggressive war in Europe, killing and deporting innocent people, and launching hybrid attacks against EU and NATO members, Estonia considers it "unthinkable to participate in ceremonies that perpetuate his rule."

Also, Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže said that their diplomats would not attend the inauguration of the Russian president.

"Representatives of the Latvian embassy will not attend the inauguration of the head of the aggressor state, which attacks everything we are fighting for. Putin is wanted by the ICC for war crimes," Braže wrote on social network X.

Lithuania also announced the absence of its representative. The country's Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis wrote on social network X that "Lithuania will not participate in Putin's fake inauguration on May 7.

Addendum

Also, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will not participate in the dictator's inauguration ceremony.

For reference

The so-called presidential election in Russia, which European countries did not recognize as democratic and fair, took place on March 15-17. According to Russian authorities, Putin won 88% of the vote.

After the inauguration ceremony on May 7, Putin will begin his fifth presidential term, which will last six years.