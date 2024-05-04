Russian invaders will make it compulsory for residents of the temporarily occupied territories to watch the so-called "inauguration" of Vladimir Putin. The Center of National Resistance reports, according to UNN.

Terrorists from the Kremlin take from North Korea not only shells, but also the best practices of the cult of personality. On May 7, Moscow will host a circus performance called "The Inauguration of the President of the Russian Federation," which will be mandatory for residents of the temporarily occupied territories, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that screens broadcasting the crazy action will be installed in schools, utilities, and squares of settlements.

Watching the next unrelated reflections of an international criminal will become mandatory for students, state employees, and other segments of the population, - the resistance added.

Recall

Putin was "re-elected" as president of Russia in a sham electioncondemned by most countries as undemocratic and illegitimate, with no real opposition and no choice for voters.