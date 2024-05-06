Germany will not send representatives to Putin's "inauguration" ceremony

A German representative will not attend the "inauguration" of Russian President Vladimir Putin on May 7. This was reported by tagesschau, UNNwith reference to a spokesperson for the German Foreign Ministry.

Details

We will not be represented (at the inauguration - ed.) - Spokesperson of the German Foreign Ministry in Berlin

The ministry explained that this includes representatives of the German government and the Berlin ambassador to Russia.

Also, government spokesperson Christiane Hoffmann once again criticized the recent presidential election in Russia. According to her, they did not meet democratic standards.

Addendum

Earlier , UNN reported that a number of countries refused to attend the "inauguration" ceremony of Russian President Vladimir Putin. In particular, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania announced that they would not send their representatives to the so-called "inauguration."

For reference

The so-called presidential election in Russia, which European countries did not recognize as democratic and fair, took place on March 15-17. According to Russian authorities, Putin won 88% of the vote.

After the inauguration ceremony on May 7, Putin will begin his fifth presidential term, which will last six years.

Recall

The National Resistance Center said that the Russian invaders will force residents of the temporarily occupied territories to watch the ceremony of Putin's so-called "inauguration" on May 7 using screens installed in public places.