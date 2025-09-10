World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspace

On the night of September 10, Russia launched another massive attack on Ukraine, using kamikaze drones and other means of destruction. Some of the drones reached Polish territory – several of them were shot down, and debris fell in various parts of the country. This incident caused a sharp reaction from world leaders and diplomats, who called Moscow's actions a direct threat to European security. This was reported by UNN.

Details

The war in Russia is escalating, not ending. We must raise the cost for Moscow, strengthen support for Ukraine, and invest in Europe's defense. The EU plays an important role, and we will support initiatives such as the Eastern Border Shield defense line. — wrote EU foreign affairs representative Kaja Kallas on the social network X.

European Council President António Costa emphasized that last night's events are a clear reminder that the security of one is the security of all.

We express full solidarity with Poland after Russia's unacceptable violation of its airspace. — added Costa.

French President Emmanuel Macron called the situation unacceptable and stated that the invasion of Russian drones into Polish airspace during the attack on Ukraine is simply unacceptable.

I call on Russia to put an end to this rapid attack. We will not compromise on the security of allies. — said the French president.

Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs emphasized full support and solidarity with Polish friends and allies regarding the incident of Russian drones invading Poland.

This is clear evidence that Russian aggression in Ukraine directly affects us. — Rinkēvičs wrote on the social network X.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis noted:

"Repeated reckless violations of NATO airspace by Russia pose a direct threat to people's security. Air defense along NATO's front line must be immediately strengthened. Putin will not stop unless we stop him."

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala emphasized that the drone attack, whose debris fell in Poland, is another test for NATO. He stated that it is hard to believe that it was a coincidence. According to him, Putin's regime threatens all of Europe and tests how far it can go.

It's good that Polish air defense worked. We support Poland, because they are our allies on the front line. — added Fiala.

The British Ambassador to Poland stated that she was "deeply concerned" by the night incident and that the UK stands with Poland.

Finnish Minister Alexander Stubb warned that the situation "underscores the seriousness of the security situation and is unacceptable."

International partners unanimously stated: Russian aggression is not limited to the territory of Ukraine; it creates threats for all of Europe. That is why, according to the leaders, it is necessary to strengthen sanctions pressure, invest in common defense, and accelerate military support for Kyiv.

Recall

Poland completed the operation in its airspace after the invasion of Russian drones on the night of September 10. Searches for possible UAV crash sites are ongoing, and citizens are urged not to touch unknown objects.

Poland announced the downing of Russian drones that violated its airspace during an attack on Ukraine. Debris from one of them has already been found.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk convened an emergency government meeting due to the violation of airspace by Russian UAVs.

NATO does not consider the incident with the appearance of a group of Russian military drones on the territory of the Republic of Poland as an "attack by Russia".

Patriot systems from Germany also worked on detecting Russian drones in Poland